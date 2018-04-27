Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi over corruption, new US visa rules

Hitting back at Prime Minister for levelling corruption allegations against the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, Congress president on Thursday claimed that the (BJP) had given tickets to eight tainted candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, back in Karnataka for the seventh leg of his poll campaign, questioned the prime minister's authority to speak on corruption while being surrounded by the (BJP) leaders accused of financial wrongdoing.

"Modiji comes here and speaks about corruption. When (fugitive diamantaire) Nirav Modi, whom knows very well...knows by the first name, runs away with Rs 300 billion, he does not utter a word.

"When he (Modi) stands on a stage, on his one side is Yeddyurappa, who has spent time in jail, on the other side there are four others, who have been to jail, and Modiji speaks about corruption," he told a gathering during a road-show.

Prime Minister has often targeted the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime in Karnataka over alleged corruption, calling it a "10 per cent commission government".

slams PM government over new US visa rules

also attacked Modi government's foreign policy and said "new is a huge setback for India".

"New US visa Rules, huge setback for India. There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you're on your own," tweeted Gandhi, attaching a Times of India story with a headline "Startup visas, work permits for spouses of H-1B visa holders to go".

"Foreign policy by Narendra Modi, foreword by Donald Trump," he added.

hits out at Narendra Modi, accuses him of supporting Reddy

Hitting out at PM Modi on the graft issue, on Thursday accused him of supporting mining baron Reddy brothers and changing CBI into "Central Bureau of Illegal Mining."

Gandhi, back in Karnataka for the seventh leg of his poll campaign, accused Modi of telling "lies one after the other" and spreading anger, hate and added, "this man cannot take this country forward."

The Congress president said Modi comes to Karnataka and says he is standing against corruption "when on his one side is Yeddyurappa (state unit BJP chief) who had been to jail and on the other side four ministers who had been to jail."

"This time full team is also there, Reddy brothers and their entire team have got five tickets (to contest the assembly polls). As soon as they came out of jail Modiji gave a clean chit," Gandhi said.

"Earlier CBI was called the Central Bureau of Investigation. Modiji has changed its name into Central Bureau of Illegal Mining. Then he comes here and says, he is against corruption," Gandhi said addressing a public meeting at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

He also asked the media to question Modi regarding "Central Bureau of Illegal Mining" and the Reddy brothers as to "why they were given tickets, why are they getting his support. But the press cannot ask him question. Modi only tells his Mann ki Baat..this is the truth."

mocks for garlanding in London

took a dig at PM over his garlanding of Karnataka's 12th century social reformer Basavanna's bust in London recently and accused him of not practising the saint poet's preachings.

"Modi has garlanded the bust of Basavanna, but does not follow his words or practise the reformer's preaching to 'Walk the Talk'," said Gandhi at a public meeting at Honnavar in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

During his three-day visit to London from April 18 to 20, Modi garlanded Basavanna's bust located at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of Thames River in the British capital on April 18.