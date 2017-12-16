Rahul Gandhi takes over as exit polls predict Cong defeat: Top developments

president-elect will take over as chief today, in place of his mother Rahul, who has often been seen as a reluctant politician, was named the chief-to-be on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. Ahead of the ceremony, leader Sachin Pilot said the party president-elect had always been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India and would infuse a new energy into the party.

"It is a momentous occasion for the party. For 19 years, has led the has been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India who have elected him as the president of the party. It's a matter of great joy. has a lot of challenges ahead of him. He is an honest person. He allows space for discussion with humility. His becoming the president will infuse a new energy into the party," Pilot said.

Top 10 developments:

1. Sonia's fragile health



Rahul, the erstwhile vice-president, has succeeded his mother and will ascend to the top party post on Saturday at 11 pm. He was elected unopposed. Rahul was elevated as the party's vice-president in January 2013 and has since then, operated as the party's Number 2. Sonia Gandhi, 70, the party's longest-serving chief, has been keeping unwell in recent years and has scaled back her public engagements, pushing Rahul to the fore.

2. Celebration before Rahul's coronation

A day ahead of his formal elevation as the president, the Youth office in New Delhi was lit up. The celebrations began as party workers danced outside the office with drum rolls. The office in Lucknow was also decorated with lights. The party is also set to organise a grand celebration in the capital.

3. Rahul Gandhi's makeover

In a TV interview days before his coronation, maintained he has not undergone any 'makeover' and accused the of tarnishing his image. "There is no makeover; the truth of was being distorted by workers. I speak the truth and that truth is coming out," the Gandhi scion said.

Asked about the comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family, Rahul said he did not feel any hatred for the Prime Minister, adding that Modi has helped him the most.

"Modiji has helped me the most... How can I hate him," said. "If you look at religion and the history of the nation, love has to be the response to hatred. There is zero emotion of anger and hatred in me," he said in response to a question on the comments made on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

4. President announces retirement

was on Friday asked by the media in Parliament about her future role. " My role is to retire ," she said. Her comments were interpreted to mean that plans to retire from public life. spokesperson Randeep Surjewala requested the media "to not rely upon innuendos". Surjewala also tweeted: " has retired as president of the Indian and not from Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to the ideology shall always be our guiding light."

5. Sonia — 'mother' of the party

Former Union minister said Sonia shouldn’t forget that she is also “mother to the entire cadre of the party” and should continue to play a “mother’s role”.

6. ' only party that will challenge nationally in 2019'

leader Sachin Pilot said that in the 2019 Assembly elections, the would remain the only party to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally, which it even now it is.

"In 2019 elections, the only party to challenge the nationally is and will remain the party. I am very confident that he (Rahul Gandhi) will lead the party with a lot of energy and be able to overcome the challenges," he said.

7. Parliament winter session



Meanwhile, the Parliament's winter session began on Friday, in which President Amit Shah made his debut in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House proceedings were marked by frequent adjournments. The members led other Opposition parties to demand that Prime Minister apologise for his allegations against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.



8. EC issues notice to for TV interview

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to president-elect asking why action should not be taken against him for violating the Representation of the People Act, hours after several TV channels aired his interview on Gujarat polls.





ALSO READ: Rahul interview: Channels face EC ire Taking action on a complaint from the BJP’s Gujarat unit, the Commission instructed Gandhi to furnish his response by 5 p.m. on December 18. The notice was issued for “prima facie” violation of Section 126(1) (b) of the Act.

9. attacks Modi for violating model code of conduct during Gujarat polls

The Congress, in turn, accused Prime Minister of misusing the FICCI platform on Wednesday. Alleging double standards, party communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said while FIR was being registered against TV channels for showing Gandhi’s interview, why no such action was being taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and president Amit Shah on the same ground.