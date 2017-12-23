Rajinikanth to meet fans on Dec 26; political entry announcement expected

Actor is all set to meet his fans for six days, beginning December 26, giving rise to expectations that he might finally announce his long expected political entry



Rajinikanth, who has stridden the Tamil cine world like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers, might make public his political entry during his address to fans.



"There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering He may do it or may not...only he knows...let no one speculate," a senior functionary of the All India Fans Welfare Club told PTI.The 67-year-old actor, whose second look poster of "Kaala" was released on his birthday on December 12, is scheduled to address his fans on December 26 and 31, the opening and valedictory sessions which might be tweaked if warranted.The possibility of his entry into has been debated for about two decades, but has revived now in view of a perceived political vacuum in after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. chief M Karunanidhi is also not active in due to ill health.had in 1996 famously said that even "God cannot save if Jayalalithaa is voted back" to lead the state.The actor's opposition to Jayalalithaa was seen as one factor which helped catapult the main opposition party to power in the assembly elections that year.Since then, his fans have urged him to enter and and expectations have risen among political observers.Reviving anticipation of his imminent political entry, the actor had said in May that the "system is rotten" despite the presence of "efficient" leaders like DMKs M K and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.Countering opposition from some pro-Tamil quarters that he is a non Tamil (since he has Marathi roots and Karnataka origin), he had then asserted that he was a "pachai Tamizhan (pure Tamilian)."Addressing his fans in May for a similar photo-op, had said, "Let us face the war when it comes" which was seen as an indication that he might entermet fans from as many as 16 districts during summer.Next week, he is scheduled to meet fans covering as many as 18 districts, which includes Chennai and Kancheepuram.is scheduled to meet about 900-1000 fans during the six days ending December 31. The session is scheduled to begin by 7 AM and go on till about 3 PM.