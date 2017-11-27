Tripura journalists murder: Why is Sarkar not ordering CBI probe, asks BJP

(BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded probe in the murder of two journalists, Santanu Bhowmik and Sudip Dutta Bhowmik in

Patra, who arrived here on Saturday, is on a two-day visit to the state, where he will interact with party workers and locals to learn about the present law and order situation in the state.

"Why this double standard, if Chief Minister could demand for probe in the murder of Bangalore-based journalist why he is not proposing for it in the murders of two journalists who are son of the soil, is you because as people are suspecting that you are involved in them?" asked Patra, while addressing a press conference at the headquarters here.

Tipura is seeing agitation from journalists after two journalists were killed in a span of two months time.

Patra further alleged that there have been efforts to cover up the murder of Sudip Dutta Bhowmik right from the beginning because "Sudip might be having some documents, publishing which the Chief Minister would face the consequences."

The leader also said has "blessed and given coverage" to those who have murdered the journalist, which is why the culprits are bold enough to commit such heinous crime.

Patra added, " under is the best example of the popular saying that wherever there is Left there is nothing left for the economy. The Chief Minister's own constituency Dhanpur lack basic amenities like drinking water, employment and hospital."

He also targeted Sarkar for the Rose Valley scam and not handing the Rs 35,000 crores scam to the for investigation.

"Since he is complicated himself, which can be easily understood as intentionally the money involved was shown as just Rs 15, 000," he added.

The leader also wanted to know from Sarkar who are the other three Ministers (other than himself and Bijita Nath) who are involved with the Rose Valley.

The leader declared that the will not call the Left Front government henceforth because it has become an "organised syndicate of crime, corruption and cayed (suppression of freedom of speech)."

" should have been a place of joy because of its natural resources but the Left government has brought a sense of 'Bhoy' (insecurity)", he said.

Earlier on November 23, normal life was totally paralyzed due to the dawn-to-dusk strike called by the Opposition and Congress in to protest the killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik.

Bhowmik was allegedly killed by the State Rifles after calling him inside the Commandants office of the second battalion at R K Nagar.