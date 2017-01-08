'Made in India' iPhones: Apple to seek incentives at Jan 25 govt meeting

The company to seek tax incentives and long-term duty exemptions

A team of the US-based maker will meet a group of senior officials from ministries, including IT and finance, on January 25 to discuss its demands for setting up a manufacturing unit in the country.



Officials from departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), revenue, environment and forest, electronics and (DeITY) will take part in the deliberations.



In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for various incentives including the tax incentives and long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India.



However, the sources said the technology major should set up the manufacturing unit in India without seeking additional support.



As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India, including Chinese firm and Xiaomi, and no firm has approached the government for any additional incentives.



Currently, the government provides support by way of benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS) to boost electronic manufacturing.



The scheme offers financial incentives to offset disability and attract investments in the electronics hardware segment. It also gives subsidy for investments in special economic zones, among other benefits.



Apple's products are manufactured in six countries, including Korea, Japan and the US.



Earlier, the in May had rejected relaxing the 30 per cent domestic sourcing norms as sought by the and iPad maker as a pre-condition of bringing in FDI to set up single-brand retail stores in the country.



The company had sought exemption on the ground that it makes state-of-the-art and cutting-edge technology products for which local sourcing is not possible.



The government had also turned down the firm's proposal to import refurbished phones and sell them in India.



The company sells its products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others. It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.



The government has announced incentives to promote electronic manufacturing in India and reduce the import bill.

