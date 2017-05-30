Cyclonic storm Mora to intensify; heavy rains likely in Odisha

The government has sounded alert in four districts and has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea as cyclonic storm 'Mora' is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in some parts of the state tomorrow.



State Revenue and Disaster Management minister Maheswar Mohanty, who held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparedness, said the collectors of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and have been alerted.



Collectors of other districts have also been instructed to remain watchful in view of the cyclonic storm.



Mohanty said according to the IMD, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and districts may receive rainfall due to the impact of Mora.



Cyclonic storm 'Mora' over east-central moved north-northeastward and lay centred about 550 km nearly east-southeast of Paradip, the MeT office said.



The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and move north-northeastwards before crossing Bangladesh coast near Chittagong tomorrow.



Rain and thundershower is likely to occur at several places in north districts and a few places over southern parts of the state, the MeT office said, adding it may trigger heavy rainfall at one or two places in coastal



Instructions were issued for hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports, while fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Press Trust of India