TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Bankers ditch fat salaries to chase digital currency riches
Business Standard

Ford recals 1,17,000 vehicles as defective seats, belts pose safety threat

The company says it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect

AP | PTI  |  Detroit 

The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland File photo:REUTERS
The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland File photo:REUTERS

Ford Motor Co. Is recalling nearly 1,17,000 vehicles because the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may fracture.

The recall involves the 2014 F-Series pickup, 2014 E- Series van, 2014-2015 Ford Escape and the 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV. Most of the affected vehicles are in the US, but there are 20,681 in Canada and 1,510 in Mexico.


Ford says if the bolt fractures, the seat or the seat belt's performance could be compromised in a sudden stop or crash.

The company says it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Customers will be notified and dealers will replace the affected bolts for free.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements