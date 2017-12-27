Girl raped, videographed in field

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

A teenaged girl was allegedly raped and videographed in a village in the Sidhauli area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when the girl, aged about 15 years, was returning home from her coaching class and was dragged in a field by one Ranjit, who raped her, they said.


The crime was videographed by a friend of the accused, they said. An FIR was registered and the police is probing the matter.

