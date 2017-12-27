Girl raped, videographed in field

A teenaged girl was allegedly raped and videographed in a village in the area here, police said today.



The incident took place yesterday when the girl, aged about 15 years, was returning home from her coaching class and was dragged in a field by one Ranjit, who raped her, they said.



The crime was videographed by a friend of the accused, they said. An FIR was registered and the police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)