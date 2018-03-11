Nepal PM Oli wins vote of confidence

Nepal's K P today won a historic vote of confidence with two-thirds majority in the country's lower House of Parliament. Oli, who was appointed to the post on February 15, secured 208 votes out of total 268 Parliament members present in the House of Representatives, officials said. The 66-year-old received the backing of all political parties, except the main opposition, the and some fringe parties who voted against him. He received 121 votes from CPN-UML, 52 from CPN (Maoist Center), 16 each from Rastriya Janta Party and Federal Socialist Forum and one each from Rastriya Janamorcha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Workers Peasants Party and an independent lawmaker, the officials said. has consolidated his position by securing more than two thirds majority votes, the officials said. of the Parliament has announced next session of the Parliament on Friday. Earlier, had called on all political parties to support the government.

The had said it would not support and play the role of an effective opposition. According to the new Constitution, the needs to win a confidence motion in Parliament within six months after his appointment. concluded three phase of provincial, local and as part of its efforts to implement the new that was promulgated in September 2015. Nepal's new government led by parties convened its first parliament session on March 5 after the nation successfully held landmark provincial and The CPN-UML has 121 members, has 63, and CPN-MC has 53 while Federal Socialist Forum has 17 and Rastriya Janata Party has 16 members. In 2015, when adopted a new that split it into seven states, dozens of people were killed in ethnic clashes over territory and rights. The ethnic Madhesi group, mostly of Indian-origin, protested for months, saying they were not getting enough territory in one of the states and were also facing discrimination. Violent clashes not only killed 50 people, but also the country with severe shortages of fuel and medicine because protesters blocked the borders with The protesters finally agreed to the elections after some amendments were made to the

