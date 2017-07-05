PAN-Aadhaar linkages is about 7.36 crore, reveals Income Tax department

Recently, IT department made it clear that without Aadhaar, people will not be able to e-file ITRs

Nearly a quarter of 30 crore holders have linked their unique alphanumeric number with Aadhaar, with over one crore such seedings happening last month.



The jump in the number came after the made it clear that the PAN- linking was mandatory from July 1 for filing of returns (ITRs) and for obtaining a new Permanent Account Number (PAN).



Out of the about 6.44 crore e-filers registered on the e-filing website of the department, a senior official said, the Aadhaar- linking had been done in about 3.06 crore cases.



"The total number of PAN- linkages is about 7.36 crore, as per latest figures updated till today. Seeding of over a crore numbers in the has come about in the last one month," the official said.



The department had recently made it clear that taxpayers without the number or its enrolment ID would not be able to e-file from July 1 even as it had said that in "no case" any would be invalidated.



A senior official had clarified that people who were not able to link their with by July 1, would have the option to mention the UIDAI-provided number in the e-ITR and this would be considered a valid linking of the two unique numbers.



E-filing of the ITR is mandatory for all individuals except those earning less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and those who are above 80 years of age.



The Supreme Court had last month upheld the validity of an Act provision making mandatory for allotment of cards and ITR filing, but had put a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy- making body for the I-T department, had said on June 10 that the apex court's order had only given a "partial relief" to those who did not have an or an enrolment ID, and the taxman, hence, "will not cancel" the of such individuals.



has also been made mandatory for applying for with effect from July 1.



While is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, is a 10-digit alphanumeric number alloted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.



There are about 30 crore numbers allotted, while has been alloted to about 115 crore people.

Press Trust of India