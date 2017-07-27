A P J Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: PM in Rameshwaram to unveil memorial

TRENDING ON BS
Sikh family challenges Australian school's ban on boy's turban: Report
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi pay tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam, on his 84th birth anniversary, at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate APJ Abdul Kalam's memorial in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and attend several other programmes on Thursday, the second death anniversary of the former president.

The prime minister will hoist the national flag at the memorial designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pei Karumbu, the PMO had said in a statement here yesterday.


He will unveil a statue of Kalam and offer floral tributes besides interacting with his family members.

Later, the PM would flag off 'Kalam Sandesh Vahini', an exhibition bus which would travel across various states of the country and reach Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former President, the statement said.

Modi will then proceed to Mandapam for a public meeting.

He will distribute sanction letters to the beneficiaries of long liner trawlers under 'Blue Revolution' scheme and also flag off a new express train from Ayodhya to Rameswaram (via video conference).

The PM will also release a synopsis of the 'Green Rameswaram' project, the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the dedication to the nation of the 9.5-km link road on NH 87, which runs between Mukundarayar Chathiram and Arichalmunai.

The day-long visit will conclude with an address at a public meeting.

