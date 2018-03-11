Donald Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

US is heading to California, a state at the forefront of resistance to his anti-immigration agenda, for what is almost certain to be a contentious trip. Trump's first trip to as president, on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tensions between his and the Democratic-leaning most populous US state, especially on immigration issues. Jeff Sessions has accused the state of deliberately obstructing enforcement of by offering undocumented immigrants sanctuary protections. said the administration "is basically going to war against the state of California," after the Justice Department sued to block its sanctuary laws. "Sanctuary jurisdictions are the best friend of smugglers, gang members, drug dealers, human traffickers, killers and other violent offenders," the said in his weekly address. "The state of is sheltering dangerous criminals in a brazen and lawless attack on our constitutional system of government ." The will land at the in and then go see prototypes of the wall he wants to build on America's southern border. was among the plaintiffs that launched an unsuccessful court challenge to waivers to environmental regulations that were granted so the construction of the prototypes and the replacement of existing border fencing could proceed. "We're going for what we hope to be an incredibly positive trip," said Friday, while also taking aim at for "refusing to follow federal law," a reference to the state's efforts to shelter illegal immigrants from deportation. will also meet with members of the US military, Sanders said. And he is expected to wrap up the visit with an evening of fundraising in to raise money for his 2020 re-election campaign. The "Golden State" and the are at odds over issues ranging from immigration and the environment to marijuana and guns. Trump's visit is "part of a bigger concerted effort to push back on liberal efforts on immigration in California," said Julian Zelizer, at "He's trying to shore up the GOP (Republican Party) for the mid-terms and 2020," Zelizer said, referring to 2018 and the two years later. Despite its generally liberal leanings, " is a place with money," and the has had success with people such as Peter Thiel, a known for his conservative positions, as well as in wealthy Orange County, Zelizer said. reported that donors will contribute up to USD 250,000 a person to Trump's re-election campaign and the at a in Beverly Hills, citing an invitation obtained by the newspaper. has taken longer to visit following his election than any since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, according to US media. "His whole focus till now has been... on Republican areas," Zelizer said. "He's not someone who wants to see the whole country, not a traveler interested in sensing the pulse of the nation." Trump's visit to will be marked by protests, both for and against the and his policies. Alliance San Diego, which namely advocates on behalf of immigrants, is planning a news conference and a protest the day before the president's arrival "to set the tone for Trump's visit," said Events and demonstrations could last until after his departure, she said. Jeff Schwilk, the founder of San Diegans for Secure borders, told that he is planning an event to support Trump's visit to inspect border wall prototypes. In another sign of the tensions at play as readies for his trip, the filed a complaint in federal court challenging the administration's practice of "forcibly separating" asylum-seeking parents and young children.

