Microsoft to pledge $5 mn to U.N. Human Rights Office

The multinational technology giant Microsoft, says it is pledging to contribute $5 million over five years to the United Nations Human Rights office, which the Geneva-based agency calls a "landmark partnership" that could prod other big private-sector donors to follow suit.
The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. Rights office "predict,
The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.
It comes amid uncertainty about the rights office's main funding source: countries and governments. The United States, traditionally a major donor, is considering cuts to its funding for United Nations institutions as part of Trump administration plans to trim the US State Department budget.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU