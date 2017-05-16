TRENDING ON BS
Microsoft to pledge $5 mn to U.N. Human Rights Office

partnership is forged to develop new technologies that can predict, analyze and respond to crises.

AP/PTI  |  Geneva 

General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.

The multinational technology giant Microsoft, says it is pledging to contribute $5 million over five years to the United Nations Human Rights office, which the Geneva-based agency calls a "landmark partnership" that could prod other big private-sector donors to follow suit.

The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. Rights office "predict, analyse and respond to critical human rights situations" at a time of arbitrary killings, rape, detention without trial and other abuses around the world.



The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.

It comes amid uncertainty about the rights office's main funding source: countries and governments. The United States, traditionally a major donor, is considering cuts to its funding for United Nations institutions as part of Trump administration plans to trim the US State Department budget.

