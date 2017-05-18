UP incurs loss of Rs 477.93 cr revenue in mining sector: CAG report

District mines officers did not cross check facts that led to unauthorised excavation

was deprived of of Rs 477.93 crore because of unauthorised mining operations, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of said on Thursday.



The audit report on the sector for 2015-16 laid out in the Assembly said the state suffered the loss as its geology and mining department "did not monitor the submission of mandatory quarterly returns, realisation of difference of royalty on revision of rate and assess the price of and interest on late payment of royalty”.



It stated that the district mines officers concerned did not cross check the facts that led to "unauthorised excavation and transportation of sand, gravel, stone chips and boulders”.



The 216-page report said the necessity for filing and approval of a mining plan was ignored in the cases of 58 lessees.



In addition, 15 lessees were allowed to extract without renewal of mining plan and 12 lessees were allowed to do it much above the quantity approved in the mining plan.



"It did not even make good this violation by recovering Rs.282.22 crore as penalty," the report noted.



It also noted that extraction of without environment clearance deprived the government of Rs 179.57 crore.



The government did not recover the amount from five lessees and 2,909 brick kiln owners for extraction without environment clearance, while 30 lessees were allowed to extract in excess of quantity approved, the report added.



Press Trust of India