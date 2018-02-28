CBI arrests PNB Brady House branch's internal auditor in $2-billion fraud

-
ALSO READRs 114-bn scam: PNB says will not appoint PwC India as forensic auditor PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's art collection seized PNB scam: Bank ignored warnings from Gitanjali Gems auditor in March 2017 Before PNB fraud: Nirav Modi, Choksi left 18 businessmen, 24 firms bankrupt Nirav Modi PNB fraud: Vijay Aggarwal to be absconding diamantaire's lawyer
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an internal auditor of a Punjab National Bank branch that is at the heart of a $2 billion alleged fraud, a police spokesman said.
The arrested auditor M K Sharma was "allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices" of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai and report deficiencies to zonal audit office, the spokesman said.ALSO READ: Use blockchain technology to prevent PNB like scam: Foreign data expert
Sharma will be produced in a Mumbai court on Thursday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU