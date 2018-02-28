JUST IN
CBI arrests PNB Brady House branch's internal auditor in $2-billion fraud

The arrested auditor M K Sharma was "allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices" of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Punjab National Bank, PNB
A bird flies past the logo of Punjab National Bank installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai, India | Photo: Reuters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an internal auditor of a Punjab National Bank branch that is at the heart of a $2 billion alleged fraud, a police spokesman said.

The arrested auditor M K Sharma was "allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices" of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai and report deficiencies to zonal audit office, the spokesman said.

ALSO READ: Use blockchain technology to prevent PNB like scam: Foreign data expert

Sharma will be produced in a Mumbai court on Thursday.
First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 21:04 IST

