India bonds hit near 33-month low, rupee weakest in 16 months on higher oil, inflation

(Reuters) - Indian bonds and the currency weakened to multi-month lows in early trade on Tuesday, as global inched up and the local print came in higher than expected.

The 10-year benchmark yield rose 7 basis points to 7.90 percent on Tuesday, its highest since Aug. 25 2015, while the Indian fell to 67.76 against the dollar, its weakest since Jan. 31, 2017 from its previous close of 67.50.

Markets are likely to remain volatile during the day ahead of state election results due in a few hours.

(Reporting by and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)