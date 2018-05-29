India seeks gold, diamond mining rights in Russia

JUST IN
Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is seeking rights to mine for gold and diamonds in Russia's resource-rich Far East, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prabhu last week led an Indian delegation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

India seeks to import gold and diamonds for value-addition before exporting them, the minister said.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 12:58 IST

