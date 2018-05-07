Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

-
-
ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle will pay Starbucks $7.15 billion as part of a global coffee alliance in which the Swiss-based food giant is getting the rights to market the U.S. coffee company's products around the world outside Starbucks' coffee shops.
"This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestle," said Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson.
Nestle, which will take on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal, says its ongoing share buyback program would remain unchanged.
