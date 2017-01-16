Centre, States break impasse over GST, rollout likely from July 1

In a significant breakthrough, the Council on Monday broke a deadlock on contentious issues of administration over assesses, the right of coastal to tax economic activities within 12 nautical miles inside sea and broadly agreed to roll out the goods and services tax (GST) from July one, 2017 instead of earlier planned April one.

Against the earlier proposals of reserving all administration of assessees up to Rs 1.5 crore of annual with — technically called horizontal model — and another of allowing both the and to have such control-technically called cross empowerment; the Council decided to blend the two.

Now, the entire tax base will be shared between the and in a pre-determined ratio, union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is the chair of the Council, told a press conference after the meeting.

The and agreed that the latter will have power to administer 90 per cent of assessees up to annual of Rs 1.5 crore, while the former will have such power to audit, send notices and scrutinise over 10 per cent of the tax base.

Only West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra did not agree to this proposal, Jaitley said.

Mitra told reporters later that this agreement pertains to services only, while will have full control over assessees up to Rs 1.5 crore of turnover.

Those assessees which have over Rs 1.5 crore of would be administratively controlled by the and in the ratio of 50:50.

However, Jaitley clarified that no assesse would be controlled by two authorities and there would be computer-based enforcement with both the and states.

Those assessees who fall under integrated (IGST), or in simple words involved in the movement of goods and services between will also be shared between the union government and in a manner described above.

However, the will retain the power to collect IGST.

The also gave the right to tax economic activities within 12 nautical miles to coastal even as these will continue to be considered union territories.

Under the present system as well, the have the right to tax these activities.

The next meeting of the Council has been convened over a month after on February 18. By the time, the exact changes of various Bills —Compensation, IGST, CGST, SGST —will be worked out. After that, these could be passed by and respective legislative assemblies.

Meanwhile, rules and procedures and segment-wise rates will take till March to complete, pushing the introduction of from July one. This was a broad agreement in the Council, Jaitley said.

He said being a transactional tax, could come up anytime in a year and trade and industry would also get time to prepare for it.