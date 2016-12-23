CHESS#1231

Wesley So won the London Chess Classic with a round to spare and took the 2016 Grand Chess Tour. The Filipino-American grandmaster picks up $ 295,000 for winning London plus the GCT. He also pulled his rating up over 2800. Remarkably, 2016 will end with four players rated over 2800 (1. Magnus Carlsen 2840, 2. Fabiano Caruana 2828, 3. Vladimir Kramnik 2811 and 4. Wesley So 2808). So is hard to nail down in terms of style. Several top players, including Carlsen and Anish Giri, have remarked on the unusual nature of his talent and his unorthodox thought process. But ultimately, ...

Devangshu Datta