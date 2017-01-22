Multiple triggers for Adani Transmission

For years, I have been seeking a stock I can retire on. My search is over in Adani Transmission. It combines the security of a fixed deposit (assured returns) with the excitement of growth (higher incentives). These are some reasons that make Adani a go-to stock in troubled times. One, the company is the Power Grid of India’s private sector power transmission entity, having achieved its 2020 capacity target three years ahead of schedule. Two, the returns on the assets —power transmission lines from one point to another — have been secured through ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?