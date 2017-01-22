Multiple triggers for Adani Transmission

Country's transmission capacity needs to increase to match existing generation capacity

For years, I have been seeking a stock I can retire on. My search is over in Adani Transmission. It combines the security of a fixed deposit (assured returns) with the excitement of growth (higher incentives). These are some reasons that make Adani a go-to stock in troubled times. One, the company is the Power Grid of India’s private sector power transmission entity, having achieved its 2020 capacity target three years ahead of schedule. Two, the returns on the assets —power transmission lines from one point to another — have been secured through ...

Mudar Patherya