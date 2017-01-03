Private equity exits through IPO set for record with NSE offering

While 2016 saw the highest ever private equity (PE) exit through initial public offerings (IPOs), the record is set to be short-lived. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year is expected to see the largest ever PE exit, of around Rs 5,000 crore. The issue, an offer-for-sale, will also see exits from other financial investors who have been waiting for an exit opportunity. This is more than the record Rs 4,252 crore worth of shares sold by PE investors in 11 IPOs last year. The year saw a total Rs 26,494 crore being raised ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?