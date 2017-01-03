Private equity exits through IPO set for record with NSE offering

NSE has proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year

While 2016 saw the highest ever private equity (PE) exit through initial public offerings (IPOs), the record is set to be short-lived. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year is expected to see the largest ever PE exit, of around Rs 5,000 crore. The issue, an offer-for-sale, will also see exits from other financial investors who have been waiting for an exit opportunity. This is more than the record Rs 4,252 crore worth of shares sold by PE investors in 11 IPOs last year. The year saw a total Rs 26,494 crore being raised ...

Abhineet Kumar