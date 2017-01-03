TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

Centre seeks Mukul Rohatgi view on tax on inter-state movement of goods

Street Food: Sebi set to see top appointments
Business Standard

Private equity exits through IPO set for record with NSE offering

NSE has proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year

Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

While 2016 saw the highest ever private equity (PE) exit through initial public offerings (IPOs), the record is set to be short-lived. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year is expected to see the largest ever PE exit, of around Rs 5,000 crore. The issue, an offer-for-sale, will also see exits from other financial investors who have been waiting for an exit opportunity.  This is more than the record Rs 4,252 crore worth of shares sold by PE investors in 11 IPOs last year. The year saw a total Rs 26,494 crore being raised ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Private equity exits through IPO set for record with NSE offering

NSE has proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year

NSE has proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year While 2016 saw the highest ever private equity (PE) exit through initial public offerings (IPOs), the record is set to be short-lived. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year is expected to see the largest ever PE exit, of around Rs 5,000 crore. The issue, an offer-for-sale, will also see exits from other financial investors who have been waiting for an exit opportunity.  This is more than the record Rs 4,252 crore worth of shares sold by PE investors in 11 IPOs last year. The year saw a total Rs 26,494 crore being raised ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Private equity exits through IPO set for record with NSE offering

NSE has proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year

While 2016 saw the highest ever private equity (PE) exit through initial public offerings (IPOs), the record is set to be short-lived. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) proposed IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore this year is expected to see the largest ever PE exit, of around Rs 5,000 crore. The issue, an offer-for-sale, will also see exits from other financial investors who have been waiting for an exit opportunity.  This is more than the record Rs 4,252 crore worth of shares sold by PE investors in 11 IPOs last year. The year saw a total Rs 26,494 crore being raised ...

image
Business Standard
177 22