World's largest water diversion plan won't quench China's thirst

Autumn rains came too late to save the stunted stalks of Shu Xinguo’s corn crop, withered by a dry July growing season.

“We rely on the weather for our living,” said Shu, weary and resigned, his tanned hands hoisting bundles of his remaining crop — green and yellow tobacco leaves — onto a three-wheeled tractor. “There’s no for irrigation, and the well in the village has no either.” Sixty kilometers away, China’s largest aqueduct transports as much as 18.3 million cubic meters of fresh a day through Shu’s province to quench the growing thirst of in the north. None of it comes to Shu’s village or any of thousands of farms in the region.

It’s China’s age-old dilemma: a tug of war between the farms that help feed the nation, and the soaring demands of industry and city-dwellers in the parched northern plains. With an excess of rain in the south and not enough in the north, China’s solution is as simple as it was expensive: Build three massive aqueducts to divert the for an estimated cost of more than 500 billion yuan ($76 billion).

The result is the world’s most ambitious transfer programme, the South-to-North Diversion project. Its middle channel — from the to and — was finished in 2014. Proposed in the time of Chairman Mao Zedong, it is a stunning engineering feat. Some 11 billion cubic meters of has traversed the 1,432-km-long waterway, supplying factories, businesses and 53 million residents. Beijing, which gets about 70 percent of its from the South-North diversion project, is expected to add another 2 million people before the government caps the city’s population at 23 million. Even when the waterway reaches maximum capacity in 2019, China’s demand is growing so quickly that other solutions will be needed. Rivers and aquifers poisoned by years of poor control over fertiliser use and factory effluent need to be cleaned up, waste reined in and offenders punished.