Inc is developing features for Indian customers, including maps and other products, creating over 4,000 jobs, an at the US has said. Last year, launched a first-of-its-kind App Accelerator in Bengaluru and it has already trained thousands of iOS developers. iOS is the that powers Apple's suite of If someone is looking to build mobile applications for the iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad, an can help you get started. Indian app developers have created almost 100,000 apps for the App Store, an increase of 57 per cent in 2016. Today in India, there are 740,000 app economy jobs attributable to iOS and believes that this can increase substantially. "We began initial production of SE in May 2017 and couldnt be happier with the progress our teams are making.

Within the next six months, we plan to run our business in on 100 per cent renewable energy," the familiar with Apple's footprint in said. "Were expanding and developing features for Indian customers including support for Hindi dictation and new language keyboards on iOS11, support for local traffic in maps and up-to-date cricket scores and stats by simply asking Siri," said the company official In Hyderabad, our expanding team in is focused on developing maps for products, creating over 4,000 jobs, the added.