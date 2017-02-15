TRENDING ON BS
Brace for it: The 'indestructible' Nokia 3310 is making a comeback

The phone impressed its users with its durability and simple but effective features

The iconic Nokia 3310, which went on to become the world’s best-selling phone, is going to be relaunched at Mobile World Congress later this month with a modern touch, according to a Venturebeat.com report

The phone immortalised by social media memes as indestructible continues to evoke nostalgia among early mobile phone users. In the era of smartphone where one has to keep a constant eye on battery, 3310 could go without charging for days. 

It offers very basic features like messaging, clock, alarm clock, stopwatch, countdown timer, calculator, currency converter from idle mode, NITZ (Network Informed Time Zone), reminders(10 notes) and four games: Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi. 

HMD Oy Global, a Finnish manufacturer, has the exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand. According to the report, the phone would be made available to European and North American consumers and will cost €59. HMD will be also launching Android-based smartphones Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.  

