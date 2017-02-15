Brace for it: The 'indestructible' Nokia 3310 is making a comeback

The iconic Nokia 3310, which went on to become the world’s best-selling phone, is going to be relaunched at later this month with a modern touch, according to a Venturebeat.com report

The phone immortalised by social media memes as indestructible continues to evoke nostalgia among early mobile phone users. In the era of where one has to keep a constant eye on battery, 3310 could go without charging for days.

It offers very basic features like messaging, clock, alarm clock, stopwatch, countdown timer, calculator, currency converter from idle mode, NITZ (Network Informed Time Zone), reminders(10 notes) and four games: Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi.

Oy Global, a Finnish manufacturer, has the exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand. According to the report, the phone would be made available to European and North American consumers and will cost €59. will be also launching Android-based smartphones Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.