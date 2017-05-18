Can Nokia 3310 reclaim its lost glory? Rs 3,310 phone goes on sale in India

The 3310, an enhanced version built on the silhouettes of the iconic 3310 (original), is going on sale in India from today at an amazing price tag of Rs 3,310. The feature phone is first in the series of the line-up unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 to enter the Indian smartphone market.

As many fans would say, the 3310 is not just a phone but also an emotion, a good memory or a strong feeling that takes you in a flashback. Not just the phone, even the model number has a lot of liking and that could be one of the reasons why Nokia’s new home -- – decided to launch its first feature phone with the same name.

The 3310 would go on sale through offline retail stores in India and would be available in four colour options – Yellow, Warm Red, Grey and Dark Blue.

Here are the features that would make 3310 regain its lost throne:

Design

Photo: Khalid Anzar 3310 (original) was one of the phones remembered for its durability, strength and never to die spirit. The refreshed 3310, launched by HMD Global, takes a cue from the old device and built the new one with a modern twist.

The 3310 (2017), though looks refreshed and up-to-date, offers the same oval language and the stark resemblance with the older device in terms of the small details such as round oval keys.

Snake game

If there is one thing that we miss about older generation phones, it is the snake game that we all loved to play to kill the boredom. Nokia, under Microsoft, tried to bring Snake game to Lumia devices but the fun of playing the game on phone with a keypad is altogether different than playing it on touchscreen devices.

Snake game Photo: Khalid Anzar The 3310 (2017) has built-in snake game that could be played using the keypad of the device. The game is equally addictive and would surely reminiscent of the glorious old times.

Camera

Photo: Khalid Anzar 3310 (2017) has added some more features up its sleeve. The new feature phone sports 2-megapixel camera, assisted with LED flash, at the rear. The adds a lot of charm to the device is one major value addition made to the iconic 3310.

Display