Coolpad Cool Play 6 with dual rear cameras launched at Rs 14,999

Coolpad, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, launched gaming-centric Cool Play 6 smartphone in India for Rs 14,999. The Amazon India exclusive smartphone will go on sale starting September 4.

As for the specifications, the Cool Play 6 features metallic body that houses a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen. The smartphone is powered by 653 processor, which has octa-cores ticking at 1.4 GHz frequency. The device offers 64 GB internal storage and a whopping 6 GB RAM.

The smartphone sports dual camera set-up at the rear. The dual camera set-up utilises Sony made 13-megapixel sensors that feature 6P lens, f/2.0 aperture and is assisted with dual-tone LED flash. The dual camera set-up allows for better monochrome pictures and great depth of field that blurs everything else but focused object to great extent. On the front, there is an 8 MP shooter.

The Cool 6 sports fingerprint scanner at the back and USB Type-C port that doubles as charging and data transfer port. The smartphone runs Android Nougat version 7.1.1 out of the box and the next iteration of Android, which is yet to be announced, will roll out to the Cool 6 devices by December.

The device is equipped with a mammoth 4,060 mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme gaming.