Facebook confirms data of 2.7 mn Europeans 'improperly shared', says EU

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make

AP | PTI  |  Brussels 

The sharing of false or misleading headlines on social media has become a global issue
The European Union says that Facebook has told it that up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

EU spokesman Christian Wigand said today that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the US company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.

Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong coordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 17:35 IST

