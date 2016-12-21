Facebook debuts 'Live Audio' on its platform, similar to podcast and radio

After successfully rolling out the live
video feature, Facebook
has now introduced "Live
Audio" option — like traditional radio or podcasting — in your News Feed where users will be able to broadcast audio directly to the social network.
"We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook
with words and not video. Our new 'Live
Audio' option makes it easy to go live
with audio only when that's the broadcaster's preferred format," said Shirley Ip, Product Specialist, and Bhavana Radhakrishnan, Software Engineer at Facebook
in a blog post on Tuesday.
"One thing we've heard is that partners want new formats for going live. We announced Live
360 last week, and today we're excited to announce another way to go live
on Facebook," they added.
Facebook
has witnessed some Pages find creative ways to go live
and reach audiences with audio only by using the Facebook Live
API or by adding a still image to accompany their audio broadcast.
"We also know that publishers sometimes go live
from areas that lack strong network connectivity. Though we alert the broadcaster if their signal is low, Live
Audio presents another option for connecting with audiences in real time from low-connectivity areas," the post read.
Just as with a live
video on Facebook, listeners can discover live
audio content in News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during the broadcast and easily share with their friends.
People using Android
devices will be able to continue listening to a Live
Audio broadcast even if they leave the Facebook
app or lock their phones while iOS listeners will be able to continue listening as they browse other parts of Facebook.
Over the next few weeks, Facebook
will test "Live
Audio" with several partners, including BBC World Service, LBC, Harper Collins, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett.
"Early next year, we plan to make this new format more broadly available to publishers and people," the blog post read.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU