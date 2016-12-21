Facebook debuts 'Live Audio' on its platform, similar to podcast and radio

After successfully rolling out the video feature, has now introduced " Audio" option — like traditional radio or podcasting — in your News Feed where users will be able to broadcast audio directly to the social network.

"We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on with words and not video. Our new ' Audio' option makes it easy to go with audio only when that's the broadcaster's preferred format," said Shirley Ip, Product Specialist, and Bhavana Radhakrishnan, Software Engineer at in a blog post on Tuesday.

"One thing we've heard is that partners want new formats for going live. We announced 360 last week, and today we're excited to announce another way to go on Facebook," they added.

has witnessed some Pages find creative ways to go and reach audiences with audio only by using the API or by adding a still image to accompany their audio broadcast.

"We also know that publishers sometimes go from areas that lack strong network connectivity. Though we alert the broadcaster if their signal is low, Audio presents another option for connecting with audiences in real time from low-connectivity areas," the post read.

Just as with a video on Facebook, listeners can discover audio content in News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during the broadcast and easily share with their friends.

People using devices will be able to continue listening to a Audio broadcast even if they leave the app or lock their phones while iOS listeners will be able to continue listening as they browse other parts of Facebook.

Over the next few weeks, will test " Audio" with several partners, including BBC World Service, LBC, Harper Collins, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett.

"Early next year, we plan to make this new format more broadly available to publishers and people," the blog post read.