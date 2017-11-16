Gionee M7 Power with 18:9 screen, 5000 mAh battery launched: Details here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the M7 Power smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and 3D photo feature at Rs 16,999. The phone will be available in three colour options -- Blue, Gold and Black -- across retail stores in India starting November 25.

The phone can be pre-booked on Amazon India from November 17 to November 24. Customers who pre-book the device can avail of exclusive offers -- such as a 6-month warranty for free one-time screen replacement, extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange or 10 GB extra data from Jio for 10 months on a recharge of Rs 309 and above. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI options on credit cards.

Coming to the smartphone features and specifications, the phone sports a 6-inch HD screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio – FullView, as the company calls it. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery powered by Gionee’s intelligent power management system. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, coupled with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM.

The M7 Power is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera. The rear camera features a 3D photo mode that takes a three-dimensional picture, after which a live photo can show the object from multiple angles.

“M7 Power is an intuitive product, which in true sense is a device that promises to empower its users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit from the 3D photo concept to a full view infinity display. Thus, reinforcing our ambition to be featured among the top 5 brands in 2018,” said David Chang, Global Sales Director, India at the launch.