Google's Tez payments app clocks 5 million installs in a month

One month into the digital payment ecosystem in India, Google's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app Tez has racked up over 5 million installs along with strong repeat usage among customers.

While the country's space has been booming over the past year following the government's demonetisation initiative, the ecosystem has not yet stabilised. Players such as have already logged over 100 million users, but has begun to disrupt these prepaid payment instruments (PPI).

might have entered the space a year late, but competition is still scarce. So far, only the National Payment Corporation of India's app and Flipkart-owned have managed to win over 10 million users. The tech giant has managed to reach halfway in just a month.

"Sometimes, there is a late-mover advantage as well when the or concept is emerging and one can learn from others' mistakes. The Indian market has huge opportunity and despite the presence of a number of players it is majorly untapped," said DD Mishra, Research Director Gartner.

Mishra adds that the opportunity India provides is huge and hence there's still space for new players who can bring differential products to the market. Changes in regulation have made it easier for new players to come into the space, and while might be the first global tech giant to tap the potential of UPI, others such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Apple are on the way.

While on the surface Google's Tez might seem similar to the app, the company has brought a number of new features to the table. Tez is the first app that uses multiple partners to power its service, it has a mode that uses unique audio frequencies to pair two nearby devices to enable payments. Google's Tez Shield that is powered by machine learning to detect fraud is another feature that quells a user's fear of losing money.

"Users are finding the Audio QR / Mode transaction very easy to use. Audio QR usage is five times of the normal QR codes on Tez. Given the high merchant adoption of UPI, we're seeing users use Tez for paying for their daily transits, food and entertainment, grocery payments and high value transactions like rent, and flights," said Diana Layfield, Vice President, Product Management,

Layfield notes that India is unique in providing an interoperable network for payments within bank accounts, giving the company the chance to build a product specific to India.

Prior to the launch of Tez, analysts voiced their doubts on the success of an Android Pay type of service in India. However, with forgoing the use of near field communication (NFC) based systems - given its low acceptance at terminals and lack of affordable with the - and creating solutions that will work in India, analysts are now seeing possibilities of success.

Google's Android operating system powers over 95 per cent of in the country and its Search, YouTube, Gmail and Maps services are among the highest used by customers in India. With reach not being a problem for a giant like Google, it could give local players such as Paytm, and Axis Bank owned Freecharge a run for their money.

"The best way to tap the evolving market is to bring something which is aligned to the current level of maturity and requirements addressing the existing gaps and taking advantage of the differentiation. Once the market is ready for adoption of Android Pay, it will become easier for to capture the market share and mind share by that time," added Mishra.

Despite everything has brought to the table so far, competition isn't going to get easier. Flipkart has committed to invest $500 million in PhonePe, has raised nearly $2.5 billion so far and the app is now being promoted through a massive planned advertising campaign sponsored by the government.