Google to stop investing in Allo and focus on 'Chat' app to rival iMessage

is reportedly "pausing investments" in its "Allo" mobile messaging app that was launched with much fanfare in 2016.

The app will continue to function For existing "Allo" users, but according to Anil Sabharwal, the new head of the group at Google, the company will move the team over to focus on Messages, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Launched in September 2016, is an mobile app for the and iOS mobile (OS), with a available on Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

"The product as a whole has not achieved the level of traction we'd hoped for," The Verge quoted Sabharwal as saying.

"We set out to build this thing, that it (would be) a product that we would get hundreds of millions of people to get excited about and use. And where we are, we're not feeling like we're on that trajectory," the said.

The move is necessary, said the report, because is going all in on Rich Communication Services (RCS).

"The service will be branded 'Chat' once carriers launch it, and wants to apply as many resources as possible to make sure that this time, finally, has a successful messaging app," the report added.

is a between and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing messages with a text-message system that is more rich, provide phonebook polling and transmit in-call multimedia.

is reportedly planning to introduce a for its application " Messages" that would let users pair their with a computer for all of their texting needs.

"There's a new version of Messages rolling out for the phones. So far, we haven't seen any significant changes to the UI, but huge things are happening under the surface," tech website Police reported.

Google, however, is bullish on its video mobile app "Duo". The company recently introduced a new video messaging feature for "Duo" that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call.