Google tries out citizen journalism using hyperlocal 'Bulletin' app

Expanding its reach into the hyperlocal news, has introduced a new app named "Bulletin" that allows anybody to submit stories for and about their communities.

"This is a free, lightweight app for telling a story by capturing photos, video clips and text right from your phone, published straight to the web (without having to create a blog or a website)," said in a statement late on Friday.

"The app is made for contributing hyperlocal stories about your community, for your community, right from your phone. 'Bulletin' makes it effortless to put a spotlight on inspiring stories that aren't being told," the tech giant added.

The application has been launched as a limited pilot project and is available in Nashville, Tennessee and Oakland, California.

Interested users in these areas can sign up to be an early access user for the programme.

"During the presentation, a representative revealed that users will be able to update their posts in real-time, adding text and media as the story unfolds.

What's still unclear though is how will vet the stories for accuracy," according to tech website BGR.com.