Honor 10 teaser shows Huawei P20-inspired design, dual camera: Details here

Honor, the online subsidiary of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, is gearing up to unveil the 10 smartphone on May 15 in London. The Honor-branded smartphones, as seen in the past, take cues from Huawei P-series and Mate-series flagship devices, so the 10 is expected to be inspired by the Huawei P20-series phones.

According to an alleged official banner leaked on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 10 is reported to feature a glossy multi-colour back panel, similar to The alleged phone image also shows a dual rear-camera unit placed horizontally on the top left corner. However, the fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back, so it is assumed to have been put on the front side below the screen.

Just like the Huawei P20-series, the 10 is expected to feature Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone is reported to sport an iPhone X-inspired 5.8-inch notch-based screen with fullHD+ resolution.

Being a cost-effective substitute to the premium Huawei P20-series smartphones, the 10 might shed the Leica lens in favour of the company’s in-house imaging solution. The phone’s camera is also expected to feature artificial intelligence-based scene selection and other camera modes. However, the AI-based camera feature in the 10 might be limited in comparison with the Huawei P20-series smartphones.

Super-slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second (FPS) are another camera feature that might not be there in the 10. However, the phone is expected to capture 480FPS slow-mo video at a 720p resolution.

The 10 is expected to feature Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, with system-wide AI integration for enhanced user experience. As for the price, phones usually get an affordable price tag when compared with the Huawei P-series and Mate-series smartphones. Therefore, the 10 is expected to be priced in the mid range, rather than premium, especially in India.

