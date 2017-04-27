Instagram registers 100 mn users in last 4-months, crosses 700 mn mark

Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app now has more than 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in just four months.

"We're thrilled to announce that our community has grown to more than 700 million Instagrammers. And the last 100 million of you joined faster than ever," the company wrote in a blog late on Wednesday.

"We have made it even easier for people across the globe to join the community, share their experiences and strengthen connections to their friends and passions," it further read.

has doubled in size in just two years.

Growth has been driven by a number of factors, including the company's ability to better connect people with their friends and easier sign-up.

"With new features like Stories, Live Video and disappearing messages in Direct, people now have more ways than ever to express themselves and feel closer to what matters to them," added.

Last week, announced that (AI) is a powerful tool and the company is leveraging it to build amazing visual experiences for people, including an AI-infused camera across Facebook, and Messenger.