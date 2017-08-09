LG launches Q6 smartphone at Rs 14,990

Electronics has announced the launch of its first smartphone under the new Q series called the Q6 at Rs 14,990 in The Q series will offer many of LG's most sought after, premium at an extremely attractive price.

An amalgamation of great features, Q6 supports 18:9 wide screen, facial recognition and military grade durability to give its consumers the best possible experience.

Q6 has redefined the viewing experience for Indian users via its best in class Full Vision Display as well as 1 time free screen replacement within six months. To cater to the growing online consumer demand, has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon.in, India's one of leading online e-commerce portal, as an exclusive partner.

LG's Q series is the company's latest lineup of powerful, mid-range smartphones boasting which are present in premium phones, but at affordable price points.

For the selfie lovers, Q6 offer a wide 100-degree selfie camera and instant social share which allows to takes great selfies and also share it with friends and family.

As the first in the Q series to be announced, the Q6 some of the most desired innovations from LG's premium G6 smartphone and packages them in a sleek, stunning body highlighted by its FullVision display with minimized bezels.

"The bold, innovative of the phone will provide an unmatched smartphone experience to them. Now every user will have a personalized product experience with the new Q6 range," said chief marketing officer Electronics India, Amit Gujral.

"In line with our vision of constantly expanding selection and enhancing choices for customers, we are delighted to be offered exclusive access to the first phone under LG's much awaited 'Q series', the Q6. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing product lines and have repeatedly been one of the top selling categories on Amazon.in," said director category management, Amazon India, Noor Patel.

The G6 is the top notch in its league when it comes to reliability. The metal frame surrounding the Q6 is constructed of ultra-strong 7000 series aluminum, one of the highest strength aluminum alloys available and used extensively in industries such as aerospace.