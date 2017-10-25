New Instagram update allows you to go 'live' with a friend

Photo and video sharing on Wednesday announced a fun feature to go live with a friend.

The platform introduced live broadcast with a friend feature, which will help one share new updates through video in an authentic way.

Whether one is just doing homework or is out on a trip, they can go live with a friend with Instagram's new rollout feature.

This new feature is extremely easy to use and one can add a guest while broadcasting.

It allows a simple tap on the new icon on the bottom right of the app and tap "Add" to invite anyone who's currently watching the live stream. Once your friend joins, the screen will split into two and your friend will pop up right below you.

One can also remove the guest and add someone else at any time, or the guest can choose to exit on their own.

Share your live video to stories when your broadcast has ended, or choose "Discard" and your live video will disappear from the app as usual.

Earlier, introduced live video in November 2016.

These updates are available as part of version 2.0 available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.