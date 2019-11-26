JUST IN
Oppo unveils Android 10-based ColorOS 7 with integrated localised features

Amazon Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices

Until now, manufacturers had to build devices with at least 100MB of RAM and ARM Cortex A-class processor

Amazon Alexa
Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that its voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices.

Until now, manufacturers had to build devices with at least 100MB of RAM and ARM Cortex A-class processor. Now, they can integrate Alexa into devices which are elementary level with low-powered chips and 1MB of RAM, TechCrunch reports.

This essentially means users will see more devices such as light bulbs, switches, and single-purpose devices which are low-specced but with built-in Alexa support.
