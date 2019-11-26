Amazon Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft, Oracle tie up for cloud services to compete with Amazon
IBM $34-billion bet can help it catch up with Amazon and Microsoft
After Hindi, Alexa to speak in more Indian languages over the next few yrs
Amazon to sue Pentagon over grant of $10-billion contract to Microsoft
Amazon Internet is betting on add-on services for growth in India
-
Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that its voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices.
Until now, manufacturers had to build devices with at least 100MB of RAM and ARM Cortex A-class processor. Now, they can integrate Alexa into devices which are elementary level with low-powered chips and 1MB of RAM, TechCrunch reports.
This essentially means users will see more devices such as light bulbs, switches, and single-purpose devices which are low-specced but with built-in Alexa support.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU