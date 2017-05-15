TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

OnePlus 5 launch soon: Device to have flagship features for half the price

The OnePlus 5 smartphone might launch sometime this summer

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Bachchan, OnePlus
Amitabh Bachchan, Brand Ambassador, OnePlus India

OnePlus 5, the next flagship device from the stable of China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, is making a lot of buzz over the internet. The smartphone, expected to launch in a couple of months, is making the tech community keep an eagle eye on every small information available.

While big names such as Samsung and LG have already announced their flagship smartphones, the keen wait for the OnePlus 5 is understood, given that OnePlus devices are known to throw in top-tier specifications at half the price of other flagship devices.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of OnePlus 5. Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, as days passed, the OnePlus 5 specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks.

OnePlus 5 specification sheet
OnePlus 5 specification sheet Courtesy: Slashleaks


Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:

The name

The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of OnePlus would be named OnePlus 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after OnePlus 3 would bear the OnePlus 5 moniker. 

Display

According to the specifications leaked through Slashleaks, the OnePlus 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all OnePlus devices so far.

Camera

Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus 5 would feature a dual-camera set-up at the rear. However, the latest leaks hint that the device would feature a single camera of 23-megapixel at the rear and a 16 MP camera at the front.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are said to have been taken using the OnePlus 5:

Processor

OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm. The same has been referred to in the leaked specification sheet from Slashleaks as well.

Storage and RAM

Oneplus 5 leaked specifications
Oneplus 5 leaked specifications  Photo: Oppo mart
The OnePlus 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus 5 (the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).

Software

The OnePlus 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The OnePlus 5 smartphone might launch sometime this summer.

