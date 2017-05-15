OnePlus 5 launch soon: Device to have flagship features for half the price

OnePlus
5, the next flagship device from the stable of China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, is making a lot of buzz over the internet. The smartphone, expected to launch in a couple of months, is making the tech community keep an eagle eye on every small information available.
While big names such as Samsung
and LG
have already announced their flagship smartphones, the keen wait for the OnePlus
5 is understood, given that OnePlus
devices are known to throw in top-tier specifications at half the price of other flagship devices.
Recently, OnePlus
CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of OnePlus
5. Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, as days passed, the OnePlus
5 specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks
.
Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:
OnePlus
5 specification sheet Courtesy: Slashleaks
The name
The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of OnePlus
would be named OnePlus
5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after OnePlus
3 would bear the OnePlus
5 moniker.
Display
According to the specifications leaked through Slashleaks, the OnePlus
5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all OnePlus
devices so far.
Camera
Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus
5 would feature a dual-camera
set-up at the rear. However, the latest leaks hint that the device would feature a single camera of 23-megapixel at the rear and a 16 MP camera at the front.
Here is a photo gallery of the images that are said to have been taken using the OnePlus 5:
Processor
OnePlus
has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor
in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus
would feature the Snapdragon
835 processor, the latest SoC
from Qualcomm.
The same has been referred to in the leaked specification sheet from Slashleaks as well.
Storage and RAM
Oneplus
5 leaked specifications Photo: Oppo mart
The OnePlus
5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus
5 (the same way as the company launched OnePlus
3 and OnePlus
3T).
Software
The OnePlus
5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus
– and Hydrogen OS in China.
Tentative launch date
The OnePlus
5 smartphone might launch sometime this summer.
