OnePlus 5 launch soon: Device to have flagship features for half the price

5, the next flagship device from the stable of China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, is making a lot of buzz over the internet. The smartphone, expected to launch in a couple of months, is making the tech community keep an eagle eye on every small information available.

While big names such as and have already announced their flagship smartphones, the keen wait for the 5 is understood, given that devices are known to throw in top-tier specifications at half the price of other flagship devices.

Recently, CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of 5. Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, as days passed, the 5 specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the 5 as available online:

The name

The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of would be named 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after 3 would bear the 5 moniker.

Display

According to the specifications leaked through Slashleaks, the 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all devices so far.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are said to have been taken using the 5: Earlier leaks suggested that the 5 would feature a set-up at the rear. However, the latest leaks hint that the device would feature a single camera of 23-megapixel at the rear and a 16 MP camera at the front.

Processor

has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from would feature the 835 processor, the latest from The same has been referred to in the leaked specification sheet from Slashleaks as well.

Storage and RAM

5 leaked specifications Photo: Oppo mart The 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than 5 (the same way as the company launched 3 and 3T).

Software

The 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The 5 smartphone might launch sometime this summer.