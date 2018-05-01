OnePlus 6 official price for 64GB, 128GB models leaked online: Details here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to unveil the 6 flagship in London on May 16, followed by India and China unveiling on May 17. However, before the official unveiling, the alleged official price of the 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants of 6 have been leaked. The phone would cost less than Rs 40,000 in India, it seems.

According to a report in news portal truetech citing an industry insider, the 6 with 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants would cost Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The report did not mention the price of the 256GB internal storage variant, which would have 8 GB of RAM, as officially confirmed by the company earlier.

In India, after the May 17 unveiling, the phone would go on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members starting May 21.

Here is what to expect from the 6:

6 screen

Pei, in an interview with online portal The Verge confirmed that the 6 would sport the biggest screen in the smartphone family. However, he did not provide the exact size or dimensions. The has used a 5.5-inch fullHD screen in most of its smartphones, except the 5T, which has a 6-inch screen due to an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Therefore, the 6 is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen.





6 design

Pei also confirmed that the 6 will feature a notch-based screen. However, the notch won’t be as big as the one seen in the iPhone X. Speaking of design, the 6 will make a departure from the current trend of an aluminium build in favour of a glass body, but it would retain horizontal lines and curved design, CEO confirmed in a blog post.

6 colours

The new glass-based design of the 6 is confirmed to feature nanotech coating, something similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Therefore, the phone is expected to come in multiple colour options, too. In a recent leak reported on the China-based online portal GizmoChina, the phone is expected to come in at least three colour variants – black, white and blue.



6 camera

In terms of imaging, the smartphone would bring certain upgrades over the current generation. A new camera placement, vertically in the centre, with a fingerprint reader below it, is confirmed. However, the exact camera specifications have been kept under wraps, and the phone, according to a leak, is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on its back utilising 16-megapixel and 20MP sensors placed vertically at the upper centre, instead of the horizontal set-up found in the current generation. As for the front, the selfie camera is reported to feature a 20MP sensor of f/2.0 aperture size.

6 features and specifications

Little has so far been officially said about the 6, except that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and have a 256GB storage variant paired with 8GB of RAM. The mid-range smartphone is also expected to have 64GB and 128GB variants, paired with 6GB of RAM. has been teasing the features of the smartphone in the form of tweets and as part of other social media promotion activities – ingress protection (IP) rating for water and dust resistance, for example.

market share in India

OnePlus, which began its journey in India in 2014 with one handset model, One, has increased its share steadily.

In early 2017, market share starting to grow steadily from 5 per cent. By September 2017, had overtaken Samsung, and by the end of 2017 it had emerged as the fastest-growing brand, having posted 343 per cent growth and captured 19 per cent market share for the full year.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, was the fastest growing brand (with 192 per cent growth) in the segment capturing 25 per cent of the share in the last quarter of 2017. The company has been holding the second spot in the premium segment since July-September 2017 period.





Competitors to look out for

Nokia X6

HMD Global, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer behind Nokia-branded devices, is also holding up an event on May 16 in China, where the company would unveil the Nokia X6.

Nokia X6 specifications and features

Speaking of the Nokia X6, the Android-based smartphone is expected to sport a notch-based 5.8-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio on the front. The phone is expected to use either a MediaTek P60 system-on-chip (SoC) or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The earlier leak hinted that the phone would sport dual camera set-up on the rear. However, just like original Nokia X-series, it may not feature Carl Zeiss lenses.





LG V30+

The LG V30+ boasts a premium build quality, coupled with a flagship design language, powerful innards and advanced feature sets. Modestly priced at Rs 44,990, the phone offers value for money and has a bit of everything for all kinds of users. The phone is a mixed bag of small and major improvements, and that makes the device stand out. The phone has a bit of everything but no singular area where the flagship convincingly stands out. The water and dust-resistant smartphone (IP68-certified) has been through US MIL-STD 810G test to prove its durability and strong build quality, which we agree are top-notch.





Samsung Galaxy S8-series

South Korean electronics major Samsung had recently reduced the price of its flagship smartphones from last year – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with 64GB internal storage now cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 53,990, respectively, down from Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900. The power-packed variant of the Galaxy S8+, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, has also got a price reduction and now costs Rs 64,900, down from Rs 70,900.





HTC U11+

The HTC U11 Plus has more than bare essentials to keep premium smartphone users engaged. Importantly, the phone comes packed with features that improve the user’s interaction with the device in day-to-day usage. Like the HTC U11, the U11 Plus can be a perfect choice if you are looking for a premium smartphone with brilliant camera, incredible audio output, consistent performance, top-of-the-line innards, ample storage and RAM.





