OnePlus 6, Honor 10 India launches this week: Things that you need to know

Chinese smartphone manufacturers and Honor are gearing up to launch their flagship smartphone – the 6 and Honor 10 – in India this week. While the OnePlus 6 is set to be unveiled on May 17 and go on sale starting May 21, exclusively on Amazon, the Honor 10 would be unveiled on May 15 and go on sale starting May 16 on Both the smartphones would compete in the mid-range flagship segment.

Here are a few things that you need to know about the 6 and Honor 10 smartphones:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 screen

The OnePlus has used a 5.5-inch fullHD screen in most of its smartphones, except the OnePlus 5T, which has a 6-inch screen due to an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The OnePlus 6, based on recent leak by Amazon Germany, is expected to have a 6.28-inch screen with fullHD+ resolution. As confirmed by the company’s co-founder earlier, the screen would sport a notch on top.

OnePlus 6 design

The OnePlus 6 will make a departure from the current trend of an aluminium build in favour of a glass body, but it would retain horizontal lines and curved design of the current generation flagship.

OnePlus 6 colours

The new glass-based design of the OnePlus 6 is confirmed to feature nanotech coating, something similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Therefore, the phone is expected to come in multiple colour options, too. The phone is expected to come in at least three colour variants – black, white and blue.

OnePlus 6 camera

In terms of imaging, the smartphone would bring certain upgrades over the current generation. A new camera placement, vertically in the centre, with a fingerprint reader below it, is confirmed. However, the exact camera specifications have been kept under wraps, and the phone, according to a leak, is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on its back utilising 16-megapixel and 20MP sensors placed vertically at the upper centre, instead of the horizontal set-up found in the current generation. As for the front, the selfie camera is reported to feature a 20MP sensor of f/2.0 aperture size.

As for the features, ultra-slow motion video recording is one particular feature that would be making way to the OnePlus 6, as confirmed by the company through teasers shared on various social media channels.

and specifications

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and have a 256GB storage variant paired with 8GB of RAM. The mid-range smartphone is also expected to have 64GB and 128GB variants, paired with 6GB of RAM. OnePlus has been teasing the features of the smartphone in the form of tweets and as part of other social media promotion activities – ingress protection (IP) rating for water and dust resistance, for example.

OnePlus 6 price

The OnePlus 6 is expected to price sub-Rs 40,000, at least for the base models with 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.





ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 launch in India confirmed for May 17: Everything you need to know

Honor 10

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the Honor 10 would also sport a notch-based screen. However, the Honor device would sport a smaller 5.8-inch fullHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio screen compared to the 6.28-inch in the OnePlus 6.

Honor 10 design

The Honor 10 is expected to feature a glass-metal-glass sandwich design, similar to the recently launched Huawei P20-series. The phone is also expected to feature twilight coloured glass on the back, which shows different colour shades when looked at from different angles. The phone is also expected to sport a dual rear-camera unit placed horizontally on the top left corner. However, the fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back, so it is assumed to have been put on the front side below the screen.

Honor 10 camera

Being a cost-effective substitute to the premium Huawei P20-series smartphones, the Honor 10 might shed the Leica lens in favour of the company’s in-house imaging solution. The phone’s camera is also expected to feature artificial intelligence-based scene selection and other camera modes. However, the AI-based camera feature in the Honor 10 might be limited in comparison with the Huawei P20-series smartphones.

As for the features, AI-based scene selection and ultra-slow motion video recording are expected to feature in the upcoming smartphone.

and specifications

The Honor devices, a cost-effective substitute to the Huawei P-series and Mate-series premium smartphones, usually feature similar technical specifications and features of the premium Huawei smartphones. The Honor 10 is expected to take inspiration from the recently launched Huawei P20 Pro, however, might miss on premium features such as Leica-tuned camera lenses, AMOLED screen, etc, which are limited to premium Huawei smartphones.

Just like the Huawei P20-series, the Honor 10 is expected to feature Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to feature Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, with system-wide AI integration for enhanced user experience.

Honor 10 Price

In terms of pricing, according to an industry source, the Honor 10 would be launched at Rs 35,000 and would rival the OnePlus 6 in the midrange flagship segment.



ALSO READ: AI-powered Honor 10 coming on May 15