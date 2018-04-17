OnePlus 6 water-resistant feature confirmed; CEO shares camera samples, too

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to unveil the fifth iteration of its flagship smartphone. Touted as the 6, the smartphone would bear an ingress protection (IP) rating, which would make it the first device to sport water resistance capabilities.

While the water resistance or exact IP rating has not been officially confirmed, the company has uploaded a promo teaser on Twitter, which reads “Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we”, confirming that the upcoming flagship would feature some sort of water resistance.





In another event, the company’s CEO shared half a dozen of pictures captured using the 6 on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The images were taken in broad daylight conditions and, therefore, show lots of details. One of the images also shows the portrait mode capabilities, but fails to reveal the true prowess of the dual camera set-up.





Recently, in a leak shared by Chinese portal GizmoChina, the 6's purported colour variants have been shared, confirming that the phone would be available in multiple colour options -- black, white and blue.

Talking about the leak, the phone case maker brand Olixar recently uploaded its upcoming portfolio of cases for the 6. The portfolio not only showcased the cases but also revealed the phone’s front completely.

In terms of specifications, nothing much has been officially confirmed, except that the 6 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and the top-end variant would get an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, the recent wireless certification also hints at the 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations.





As for the price, the 6 would be the costliest smartphone from the stable of the Chinese smartphone maker. The 6 with 64GB internal storage is reportedly going to cost between Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999, while the 128GB storage variant may cost between Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, and the premium variant with 256GB storage between Rs 44,999 and Rs 48,999.





