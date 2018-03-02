Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera beats iPhone X, Pixel 2 with DxOmark score of 99

The and Galaxy S9, unveiled recently at the Mobile World Congress 2018, have got several new upgrades over predecessors Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but it is the camera in these devices that has got the biggest bump in terms of And, even before the official rollout of the devices, experts at have adjudged the camera performance of the premium Galaxy S9+ as the best – with an overall score of 99. This is by far the best score received by any smartphone camera. With a score of 99, the has become the best smartphone camera, leaving behind the likes of Google and Apple iPhone X in overall camera performance. Scheduled to launch in India on March 6, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have several great camera features. Here are the key camera specifications and features of the Galaxy S9 Plus: Here are the key camera specifications and features of the Galaxy S9 Plus: The sports dual 12-megapixel sensors on the back. The primary 12 MP lens features variable aperture, which allows the sensor to automatically adjust the aperture at two different levels – f/1.5 and f/2.4. The secondary telephoto lens sports a fixed f/2.4 aperture, which helps in taking portrait shots and enhancing bokeh effects.

Both the lenses are mated with optical image stabilisation and dual-pixel phase-detection auto-focus. In terms of features, the camera has improved on slow-motion capabilities. The smartphone, unlike any of its previous generation, now support slow-mo up to 960 frames per second. The camera also supports automatic motion detection, a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record – all that users have to do is set up the shot. For content creators and social media enthusiasts alike, the devices offer on-the-go remixing of shots with selected background music tracks or a tune from playlist. The Galaxy S9+ supports animated emojis, something similar to iPhone X animojis. The camera relies on a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model reflecting and imitating expressions like winks and nods, for personalisation. Bixby, a Samsung personal assistant, now comes integrated into the camera. It uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user's surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, Bixby also generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at.