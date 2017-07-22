Samsung wants to douse Note 7 fire with Galaxy Note 8: Things to expect

The next device in Samsung's Galaxy Note series, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, is due to be unveiled on The smartphone, with Samsung's proprietary 'S Pen' feature, is crucial for the company, especially as it is coming after last year's fiasco, which had significantly dented the company's image and revenue.

The devices in the Galaxy Note series so far have been some of the most anticipated smartphones of their respective years. This year, since the smartphone carries a lot on its shoulder for the company, the launch and success are seen as crucial for dousing the fire the fiasco has left Samsung grappling with.

Recently, some photo renders of the Galaxy smartphone were leaked on internet by BGR , an online portal. The renders confirm the design language of the upcoming smartphone and shows its elongated screen at the front, an improved version of the Galaxy S8 screen, and a dual-camera set-up at the back.

Galaxy render Photo: BGR In terms of specifications, the claim to reveal almost all the information citing insiders and experts. The is touted to come with all the features that are there in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices. Among other features are a 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio – similar to the Galaxy S8 devices – a 6 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset (or Samsung Exynos 8895), dual 12-megapixel (MP) rear camera, a 3,300 mAh battery and S Pen stylus. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack, coupled with USB type-C charging and data transfer port, and a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back near the camera unit.