This startup solves a problem common to Netflix, Facebook, and Baahubali

A hacker shared 10 upcoming episodes from season 5 of Orange is the New Black on Pirate Bay, after failing to extort money from has tweaked its rights manager to help video content owners automatically block pirated content and even get the ad revenue from it. And in India, climactic scenes of new blockbuster movie got leaked, highlighting the problem of piracy, even as online video grows in popularity.

Gurgaon-based video hosting and streaming startup tackles the problem of with proprietary encryption and watermarking It also claims to enable smooth streaming over a spotty internet connection for clients hosting their videos on API (application programming interface) calls enable uploading, encryption, watermarking, tagging, searching, and checking bitrates of videos.

This startup has been picked as the winner from India for Seedstars World, a global seed-stage startup competition. It will compete with winners from 65 other countries at the final contest in for a US$1 million prize.

was founded three years ago by graduates Vibhav Sinha and Siddhanth Jain. It began by helping elearning and media businesses earn revenue from their videos in a secure manner.

Seedstars World continues its tour of the world to find startups for its contest in It will be at Marina Bay Sands on May 25 to pick the winner from Singapore.