Will robots take away human jobs? Satya Nadella and Elon Musk disagree

“In a country like India, where there is going to be a services-led economy, there are going to be many, many jobs.
There are many things AI [artificial intelligence] will never be able to do… When there is a lot of artificial intelligence, real intelligence will be scarce, real empathy will be scarce, real common sense will be scarce. So, we can have new jobs
that are actually predicated on those attributes.” – Satya Nadella
The Microsoft
CEO, who is in India this week to promote Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, made the statement in an interview to the Economic Times. One of Azure’s selling points is its integration with Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Suite, giving its cloud clients AI capabilities for personalization and a lot more.
Satya Nadella
also spoke about the exciting possibilities of AI in education and healthcare. But his remark on its impact on jobs
is particularly interesting in the context of concerns expressed by other tech leaders.
“What to do about mass unemployment? This is going to be a massive social challenge. There will be fewer and fewer jobs
that a robot cannot do better. These are not things that I wish will happen. These are simply things that I think probably will happen.”?- Elon Musk
Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates
says in a recent interview to Quartz that robots
should pay an income tax like humans do. The tax collected from companies that automate jobs
earlier performed by humans could be used for training people to do the new jobs
that Satya Nadella
talks about.
The transition to the new “empathetic” jobs
requiring human intelligence that Satya Nadella
foresees will be painful. But as Elon Musk
says, it’s inevitable and we should prepare for a robotic world that is coming at us faster than we imagine.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU