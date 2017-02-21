Will robots take away human jobs? Satya Nadella and Elon Musk disagree

“In a country like India, where there is going to be a services-led economy, there are going to be many, many There are many things AI [artificial intelligence] will never be able to do… When there is a lot of artificial intelligence, real intelligence will be scarce, real empathy will be scarce, real common sense will be scarce. So, we can have new that are actually predicated on those attributes.” – Satya Nadella

The CEO, who is in India this week to promote Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, made the statement in an interview to the Economic Times. One of Azure’s selling points is its integration with Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Suite, giving its cloud clients AI capabilities for personalization and a lot more.

also spoke about the exciting possibilities of AI in education and healthcare. But his remark on its impact on is particularly interesting in the context of concerns expressed by other tech leaders.

“What to do about mass unemployment? This is going to be a massive social challenge. There will be fewer and fewer that a robot cannot do better. These are not things that I wish will happen. These are simply things that I think probably will happen.”?- Elon Musk

Microsoft’s co-founder says in a recent interview to Quartz that should pay an income tax like humans do. The tax collected from companies that automate earlier performed by humans could be used for training people to do the new that talks about.