Xiaomi launches VoLTE-ready Rs 6,999 Redmi 4 smartphone: Things to know

China-based manufacturer on Tuesday updated its entry-level series with the launch of the 4 in India. Successor to the already famous 3S, the latest carries the legacy forward by offering a very efficient 4100mAh in a compact design form. The smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999, will be available from 12 noon on May 23 on Amazon India, com and home.

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM features a 5-inch HD screen enclosed in a metal body. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved glass that adds to the overall design language of the The device is powered by a 435 processor, which is an octa-core SoC, coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU. The 4 supports 4G LTE and out of the box, covering all-India LTE bands.

Key features of the 4:

435 Octa-core processor

4100mAh that can last for 2 days under regular usage

13MP PDAF (phase detection autofocus) camera, 5MP, f/2.0 front with Beautify mode

5-inch HD display

Metal body with fingerprint sensor. 2.5D curved glass

Dual SIM (3-choose-2 hybrid SIM tray)

LTE and support

Three variants: 2GB RAM + 16GB Flash, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB

Up to 128GB microSD expandable storage

Available in Black and Gold colours

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0

On the camera front, the 4 sports a 13 megapixel rear camera assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) for faster focusing. The camera is capable to record 1080P full HD video. On the front, there is a 5MP, f/2.0 aperture camera that features beautification mode for clearer selfies.

The 4 boots Android 6.0.1 with MIUI 8 on the top. However, the device can be upgraded to Android Nougat preview that will further be upgraded to Nougat version very soon.

The 4 has been launched in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. All the variants feature expandable card slot that can take microSD card of up to 128GB.

The 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM variant of the is priced at INR 6,999, and 3GB + 32GB variant will be available for INR 8,999. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched at INR 10,999 by the end of June.

On the sidelines of the 4 launch event, also unveiled Router 3C – a smart router optimised for ease of use, speed and range and easily accessed by a smart Wi-Fi app on your

The router is equipped with four high-performance antennas each with a dedicated PCB circuit and has a 2-transmit, 2-receive antenna design. This improves both the Wi-Fi range and signal stability dramatically and ensures a stable, fast and secure connection even at long distances. Router 3C has 64 MB of RAM and offers a wireless speed of 300mbps. It can connect up to 64 devices including 20 computing devices and 44 IoT devices.

The Wi-Fi smart app makes setup and network management very simple. It also provides very easy access to real-time monitoring of bandwidth usage, QoS to prioritize bandwidth to devices and Wi-Fi boost. It also allows pre-configured guest sharing of the Wi-Fi password and parental controls.

Vice President and India Managing Director, Manu Jain said, “ 3S was one of the most popular smartphones last year. We sold more than 4 million units of 3S during the life cycle of the product. Today we are thrilled to announce 4, which is an upgrade to 3S. Each of our devices have redefined the affordable segment in India, and we believe 4 too will meet the expectations of Fans users who want high quality devices at an affordable price.

We are committed to launching several of our ecosystem products in India, and bringing technological innovations to everyone. With the fast growing internet population in the country, we saw a big gap in the current router market. With amazing smart features, and a game-changing price, Router 3C is set to disrupt the router market in India.”

Bengaluru consumers can also buy 4 from Xiaomi’s first Home in India situated at Phoenix Market City, Bangalore starting 20th May 2017. They can also pre-book a device from com between 16th and 19th May by paying a small token advance of Rs. 1,000 and pick it up from Home on 20th May.

Router 3C will also make its debut in India on 20th May at Home and will be available for purchase on com on 23rd May 2017 and on Flipkart.com and starting 8th June 2017 at INR 1,199.