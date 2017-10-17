Xiaomi Redmi 5A with Snapdragon 425 SoC launched: Know features & specs

5A, the next iteration of entry-level budget smartphones from the stable of Xiaomi, has been launched in China. The smartphone is a minor upgrade over its predecessor -- the 4A. The device comes with metal-like texture enclosing a 3,000 mAh battery, which the company claims to keep the phone running for 8 days.

The 5A sports a 5-inch HD (1280x720) screen with three capacitive buttons below it. It is powered by a 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 16 GB internal storage and 2 GB RAM. There is a microSD slot that can accommodate a chip of up to 128 GB storage to expand the device storage. The phone runs covered under Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 9 theme on the top.

The handset sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Among other features, the primary camera supports burst mode, panorama mode and HDR mode.

In terms of connectivity, the budget device covers major options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and micro-USB for data transfer, but cuts down on a fingerprint scanner. In China, the phone is priced at CNY 599 that translates to approximately Rs 6,000.