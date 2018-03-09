Xiaomi to unveil battery-centric smartphone on March 14; is it the Redmi 5?

Smartphone maker is a company in a hurry. Exactly a month after the Valentine's Day launch of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India on March 14. Though the Chinese manufacturer did not reveal any specifics of the upcoming device, its shared promo on social media platform hints that the smartphone could be theThe was unveiled first in China last year, along with the Plus, which has been renamed and launched in India as the Redmi Note 5. The and Redmi Note 5 are strikingly similar in appearance and it is the innards or technical specifications where the two differs with each other.The sports a 5.7-inch screen of (1440 x 720p) HD+ resolution stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the back, along with a 12-megapixel camera primary camera. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera but without a flashlight, which is there in Redmi Note 5. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, an octa-core processor build on 14nm FinFET ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Modestly priced ultra-wide screen version of Note 4 The sports a 3,300mAh battery, which the company claims offers 12 days of standby time. The phone might be available in two storage and RAM variants – 16GB/2GB and 32GB/3GB. As for the pricing, the costs CNY 799 for the base variant in China, which translates to approximately Rs 7,500 in Indian currency.