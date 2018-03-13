Shivraj Singh Chouhan gains from first time voters
Farmers, youth and women helped the Shivraj Shingh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to retain power.
|Party
|Delhi
|Party
|Chhattisgarh
|Party
|Madhya Pradesh
|Party
|Rajasthan
|Party
|Mizoram
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|BJP
|23
|0
|32
|BJP
|50
|0
|49
|BJP
|143
|0
|165
|BJP
|78
|0
|162
|Congress
|32
|1
|33
|Congress
|43
|0
|8
|Congress
|38
|0
|39
|Congress
|71
|0
|58
|Congress
|96
|0
|21
|MNF
|3
|0
|5
|AAP
|0
|0
|28
|Others
|2
|0
|2
|Others
|16
|0
|7
|Others
|26
|0
|16
|Others
|5
|0
|1
|Others
|4
|0
|2
|Total
|70
|70
|0
|Total
|90
|90
|0
|Total
|230
|230
|0
|Total
|200
|199
|0
|Total
|40
|0
|0
A humble Singh gave the credit for the third consecutive victory of BJP in the state to the organisational set-up and workers
Chouhan got 73,783 votes against Shashank Bhargava (Congress) who secured 56,817 votes
BJP president Rajnath Singh will flag off his party's campaign by addressing four meetings in the Khandwa district
Today is the last date and withdrawals would be allowed till November 11
Raghavji was recently arrested on charges of sodomy levelled by his domestic help
The party has promised to set up Legislative Council in state assembly