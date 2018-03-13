JUST IN
ELECTIONS 2013
Party Delhi Party Chhattisgarh Party Madhya Pradesh Party Rajasthan Party Mizoram
2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won
BJP 23 0 32 BJP 50 0 49 BJP 143 0 165 BJP 78 0 162 Congress 32 1 33
Congress 43 0 8 Congress 38 0 39 Congress 71 0 58 Congress 96 0 21 MNF 3 0 5
AAP 0 0 28 Others 2 0 2 Others 16 0 7 Others 26 0 16 Others 5 0 1
Others 4 0 2                                
Total 70 70 0 Total 90 90 0 Total 230 230 0 Total 200 199 0 Total 40 0 0
 

 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan gains from first time voters

Farmers, youth and women helped the Shivraj Shingh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to retain power.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Vidisha by 16,966 votes

Chouhan got 73,783 votes against Shashank Bhargava (Congress) who secured 56,817 votes

Madhya Pradesh Election Map -2013

 

  •  
    INC
  •  
    BJP
  •  
    BSP
  •  
    AAP
  •  
    LEFT
  •  
    INDP
  •  
    OTHR

MP polls: Modi, Sonia to campaign for their parties

BJP president Rajnath Singh will flag off his party's campaign by addressing four meetings in the Khandwa district

MP polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination from Vidisha

Today is the last date and withdrawals would be allowed till November 11

Raghavji controversy won't affect BJP during MP elections: Jha

Raghavji was recently arrested on charges of sodomy levelled by his domestic help

MP Polls: Cong promises freebies for girls, youth, poor

The party has promised to set up Legislative Council in state assembly

